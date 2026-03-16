Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Secures LPG Supply Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took a proactive stance on Monday, directing officials to ensure the smooth distribution of LPG across the state amidst geopolitical tensions affecting energy security. In a review meeting at the Real Time Governance System, Naidu assessed the state's readiness, emphasizing uninterrupted supply to households and critical institutions.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of preventing the diversion of gas cylinders to the black market, particularly during delivery times. State officials reported that 17,209 tons of LPG stocks are currently available, being distributed through major oil corporations, with assurances of more allocations from the Centre shortly.

To bolster energy resilience, Naidu proposed exploring viable alternatives like piped gas and induction stoves. Officials also noted strategy discussions with hotel associations to optimize LPG use. As the situation unfolds, the state aims to maintain transparency and efficiency in meeting energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)