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India-US Nuclear Collaboration: Energizing a New Era

The India-US partnership in nuclear energy promises significant advancements, as highlighted by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra. At an event celebrating the SHANTI Act and bilateral cooperation, industry leaders discussed opportunities for collaboration, aiming for 100GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 with private sector involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:53 IST
India-US Nuclear Collaboration: Energizing a New Era
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  • United States

The potential of the India-US collaboration in nuclear energy is vast, according to Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra. He spoke at an event organized by the Indian Embassy and the Nuclear Energy Institute to mark the SHANTI Act and the ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

The event in Washington included key figures such as James Danly, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Energy, and Christopher Yeaw, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation. Industry representatives from major companies expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration opportunities.

The SHANTI Act represents a major shift in India's nuclear policies, replacing older legislation and setting ambitious goals for nuclear energy capacity. By 2047, India seeks to expand its nuclear capacity to 100GW, harnessing private sector partnerships to secure energy needs and provide clean power.

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