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Thackeray Criticizes Government's Silence on Global Issues, Warns of Future Implications

Raj Thackeray criticized India's lack of response to international conflicts involving Iran, warning of consequences. He highlighted Maharashtra's economic issues, including its rising debt and socio-cultural challenges. Thackeray launched a website for public suggestions and expressed aspirations for his party to lead Maharashtra towards a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:59 IST
Thackeray Criticizes Government's Silence on Global Issues, Warns of Future Implications
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

During a passionate address at his party's annual Gudi Padwa rally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the international stage, especially regarding Iran's conflict with the US and Israel. Thackeray emphasized that this diplomatic inertia could have adverse repercussions on India in the long run.

Switching gears to local issues, Thackeray scrutinized Maharashtra's economic trajectory, pointing out the state's escalating debt from Rs 2 lakh crore during Prithviraj Chavan's tenure to Rs 11 lakh crore currently. He mocked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's ambition of transforming Maharashtra into a USD 3 trillion economy amid these financial woes.

Beyond the economy, Thackeray lamented social and infrastructural challenges, criticizing urban development trends and rising drug use among youth. He launched an online platform for citizens to propose solutions, aiming to rejuvenate Maharashtra's identity and colonial prosperity under MNS leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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