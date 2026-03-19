U.S. Treasury Extends Citgo Protection Amid Eased Sanctions

The United States Treasury has extended a license safeguarding Citgo Petroleum, a Venezuelan-owned refiner, from creditors until May 5. This decision, announced on Thursday via the Treasury Department's website, provides Citgo with a temporary reprieve amidst complex geopolitical developments.

This extension follows a pivotal move by Washington; a day prior, a general license was issued that broadly enables U.S. companies to engage in business with PDVSA, Venezuela's state-run oil company. This strategic step is expected to pave the way for potential investments, which could subsequently enhance the country's crude oil production capacity.

The easing of sanctions comes in the wake of recent U.S. actions, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January. Since then, the U.S. government has maintained control over Venezuela's oil sale proceeds through a dedicated fund, signaling a shift in international oil policy dynamics involving the OPEC nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)