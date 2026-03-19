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SBI Funds Management Sets Stage for Blockbuster IPO

SBI Funds Management has filed for an IPO with SEBI, comprising an offer for sale of over 20 crore shares. The issue is spearheaded by major financial players, with stakes sold by the State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding, marking a major financial event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:00 IST
SBI Funds Management Sets Stage for Blockbuster IPO
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SBI Funds Management is moving forward with a blockbuster Initial Public Offering (IPO), filing required paperwork with SEBI on Thursday.

This IPO marks a major financial step for the company, featuring an offer for sale of up to 20.37 crore equity shares, entirely without a fresh issue component. Prominent stakeholders, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding, are selling stakes.

A consortium of leading financial institutions has been appointed for the issue's management, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets. Their involvement underlines the significance of this event in the financial market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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