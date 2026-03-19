Leadership Shake-up: HDFC Bank Chairman Resigns Abruptly

In a surprising turn of events, HDFC Bank's non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty has resigned citing 'values and ethics' as his reasons. This move has puzzled the management of India's second-largest lender, as Chakraborty offered no specific examples, despite requests from the board for clarification.

Following Chakraborty's departure, Keki Mistry, a longtime member of the HDFC Bank Group, has been appointed as the interim chairman. While Mistry alluded to possible 'relationship issues' between Chakraborty and the executive leadership, he confirmed that there were no substantial concerns prompting the resignation.

The resignation, effective immediately, marks the first time a part-time chairman has left HDFC Bank mid-term. Despite a dip in share value, bank officials, including CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, remain confident in recouping from any reputational impact, emphasizing the institution's robust financial health and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)