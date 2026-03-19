SBI Mutual Fund's Ambitious IPO Plans: A Historic Move in Asset Management

SBI Mutual Fund has officially entered the IPO arena, lodging preliminary documents with Sebi to initiate an initial public offering, eyeing a substantial equity stake sale. The market eagerly anticipates this move, with SBI and Amundi India Holding reducing their shares.

The draft red herring prospectus reveals a planned offer for sale covering up to 20.37 crore equity shares, aiming to list SBI Funds Management Ltd alongside other major asset management companies like ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC. The forthcoming IPO highlights the strategic shift for SBI and Amundi India Holding.

This development marks a significant step for SBI Mutual Fund, established as India's first non-UTI mutual fund back in 1987. Industry observers note the IPO, with no fresh issues proposed, will amplify the brand's standing in the asset management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)