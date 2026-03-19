Left Menu

SBI Mutual Fund's Ambitious IPO Plans: A Historic Move in Asset Management

SBI Mutual Fund has filed for an initial public offering to offload equity shares purely through an offer for sale. This IPO will include major shareholders SBI and Amundi India Holding reducing their stakes. The fund aims to join the ranks of listed asset management companies by September 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:32 IST
SBI Mutual Fund's Ambitious IPO Plans: A Historic Move in Asset Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Mutual Fund has officially entered the IPO arena, lodging preliminary documents with Sebi to initiate an initial public offering, eyeing a substantial equity stake sale. The market eagerly anticipates this move, with SBI and Amundi India Holding reducing their shares.

The draft red herring prospectus reveals a planned offer for sale covering up to 20.37 crore equity shares, aiming to list SBI Funds Management Ltd alongside other major asset management companies like ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC. The forthcoming IPO highlights the strategic shift for SBI and Amundi India Holding.

This development marks a significant step for SBI Mutual Fund, established as India's first non-UTI mutual fund back in 1987. Industry observers note the IPO, with no fresh issues proposed, will amplify the brand's standing in the asset management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026