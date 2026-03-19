Exxon's Ambitious Guyana Expansion: Boosting Oil Production to New Heights

A new floating production facility for Exxon Mobil's consortium in Guyana nears completion in Singapore and is soon to depart, according to an executive. This marks a significant step in Exxon's strategy to ramp up oil and gas projects, propelling Guyana as a focal point for U.S. oil expansion.

Guyana's exponential growth since its 2019 inauguration of crude production has rapidly escalated output to over 900,000 barrels per day. The Errea Wittu, designed by Japanese firm MODEC, will play a key role by delivering up to 250,000 barrels daily, potentially surpassing Venezuela's output.

However, precise timelines for the facility's arrival in Guyana remain unclear. The growing presence of Exxon in the region has prompted governmental negotiations on gas output, amid ongoing cost disputes and project delays. Exxon's commitment includes a $1 billion natural gas pipeline, with further expansion plans underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)