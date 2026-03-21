Sky-High Stakes: Jet Fuel Crisis Amid U.S.-Israeli War Impacts Airlines Globally

Airlines worldwide are grappling with soaring jet fuel prices as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has triggered a severe supply shortage. This crisis is posing significant challenges for carriers, with fuel costs reaching new highs and consumers facing additional surcharges.

Africa stands out as one of the most vulnerable regions due to its heavy reliance on fuel imports through the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions in this key shipping route have severely affected supplies, causing jet fuel prices to skyrocket, notably impacting operations across the continent.

In response, many airlines have introduced temporary fuel surcharges and adjusted operational strategies to mitigate the financial impact. As global tensions persist, the aviation industry closely monitors the situation amidst warnings of potential fuel shortages and continued price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)