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Navigating Danger: Establishing a Safe Corridor in Gulf Amidst U.S.-Israeli Conflict

The United Nations shipping agency is focusing on creating a safe maritime corridor to evacuate commercial ships from the Gulf amid rising tensions during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Discussions at the International Maritime Organization highlighted significant risks to seafarers and potential frameworks for safe evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:06 IST
Navigating Danger: Establishing a Safe Corridor in Gulf Amidst U.S.-Israeli Conflict
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Nations shipping agency has reached a consensus to establish a safe maritime corridor aimed at evacuating commercial vessels from the Gulf amidst the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This measure is designed to protect thousands of seafarers caught in the crossfire.

During an extraordinary session focused on Middle Eastern tensions, the International Maritime Organization's governing council emphasized forming a framework to facilitate safe evacuations from high-risk areas. However, no timeline has been given, and Iran's cooperation remains uncertain.

The conflict impacts approximately 20,000 seafarers on nearly 2,000 ships near the Strait of Hormuz, where global shipping activities have plunged. Reports indicate 17 vessel incidents with 7 resulting in fatalities since the conflict erupted in late February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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