Farewell to a Martial Arts Legend: Chuck Norris Passes Away
Renowned action star Chuck Norris has passed away, as confirmed by his family in a heartfelt social media announcement. Known for his martial arts prowess and charismatic roles, his death leaves a void in the entertainment industry. Fans and family mourn the loss of this iconic figure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:53 IST
Renowned for his roles in action cinema and martial arts mastery, Chuck Norris has passed away. His family confirmed the news via social media on Friday, sharing their profound grief over the sudden loss.
In an emotional Instagram post, Norris' family expressed, 'It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning.'
The famed actor leaves behind a legacy of films and martial arts achievements that have captivated audiences worldwide for decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment Industry Buzz: Pop Mart's Labubu on Big Screen, BTS World Tour, and More
Racism in Football: Liverpool's Stand Against Social Media Abuse
Sikkim's Social Media Reels Ban: Maintaining Professionalism at Work
Pinterest CEO Advocates Social Media Ban for Teens Under 16
Pinterest CEO Calls for Social Media Ban for Youth Under 16