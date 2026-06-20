Cricket-New Zealand punish England as Nicholls century builds huge lead

New Zealand Seized Complete Control Of The Second Test Against England As Henry Nicholls Struck A Masterful Century In A Run Partnership With Rachin Ravindra To Stretch Their Lead To On Day Three At The Oval On Friday Having Dismissed England For Just Before Lunch For A Firstinnings Lead Of

New Zealand seized complete ​control of the second test against England as Henry Nicholls struck ‌a ​masterful century in a 161-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra to stretch their lead to 352 on day three at the Oval on Friday.

Having dismissed England for 291 just before lunch for a first-innings lead of 100, New Zealand lost openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway cheaply but then turned the ‌screws to reach a commanding 252-3at the close. On a baking day of unbroken sunshine, Nicholls took full advantage of the batsman-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 119. Daryl Mitchell was 32 not out at the close.

Ravindra, dropped on seven with New Zealand wobbling slightly on 48-2, played fluently but with a century beckoning he fell lbw for 76 to England's part-time spinner Jacob Bethell. England began the day on 226-6 in reply to ‌New Zealand's first-innings 391 and lost Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue in quick succession as pace bowler Matthew Henry completed his first five-wicket haul against England.

HOSTILE OPENING SPELL A defiant half century ‌by number nine Matthew Fisher put the brakes on New Zealand and Archer then produced a hostile opening spell as England threatened a counter-attack.

But England's fire faded and New Zealand are now clear favourites to level the three-match series having lost the opener by 115 runs at Lord's. "It's obviously a great day. To bowl them out with a lead and get where we are now is what we wanted," the 34-year-old Nicholls, recalled to the side after New Zealand great Kane Williamson retired after ⁠the first test, ​said.

"I wasn't ever going to be able to replace (Williamson). ⁠I just really enjoyed being back in test cricket, you want to contribute. It was fun, the partnership with Rachin and with Daryl at the end there." Fisher's unbeaten 50 in a 10th-wicket stand of 53 with Sonny Baker helped give England ⁠something to cling after they completely lost control of the match on day two.

With Archer roaring in all guns blazing and bowling at more than 90mph, England briefly looked capable of turning the tide. He produced a devilish delivery to ​send Latham back for four -- New Zealand's skipper forced to play at a ball that seamed off a length to take the edge and give debutant wicket keeper James Rew a ⁠simple take.

When Josh Tongue then got Conway (11) snaffled at second slip by Harry Brook at first slip New Zealand were 28-2. Phillips looked edgy early against England's pacemen but stayed composed, while Ravindra was given a let-off when he edged behind off Tongue but ⁠Rew ​grounded a routine catch.

After that the runs flowed smoothly for New Zealand with the elegant Ravindra's 76 coming off just 99 balls. Bethell, who took three wickets in the first innings, proved England's unlikely partnership breaker as Ravindra missed an attempted sweep and was trapped in front of his stumps.

But Nicholls continued the punishment, bringing up his 11th test century by smashing a Bethell long hop for a ⁠boundary. Earlier, New Zealand set about mopping up England's tail in far more effective fashion than the hosts had managed the day before when New Zealand added 100 vital runs.

Henry, who took the prize ⁠England wickets of Joe Root and Brook the previous evening, ⁠removed Cox for 22 with Latham taking a smart catch at short mid-wicket. Archer looked stunned as he was next to go, swiping at a wide delivery from Henry but edging to wicket keeper Tom Blundell who took a reflex catch close to the stumps.

Tongue followed soon after, Nathan Smith clinging ‌on to his lofted drive at ‌mid-on at the second attempt as England lurched from 235-6 to 238-9.