First Quantum's shuttered mine passes audit, as Panama weighs restart

A government-commissioned audit of First Quantum Minerals' Cobre Panama mine found it broadly compliant with environmental and operational obligations, scoring 88%, despite some flagged weaknesses and liabilities.

Reuters | A Governmentcommissioned Audit Of First Quantum Minerals Shuttered Cobre Panama Mine Found The Project Broadly Compliant With Its Environmental | Updated: 20-06-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 00:31 IST
First Quantum's shuttered mine passes audit, as Panama weighs restart
  • Country:
  • Panama

A government-commissioned audit of First Quantum ​Minerals' shuttered Cobre Panama mine found ‌the project ​broadly compliant with its environmental, legal and operational obligations, handing the company a potential boost on Friday as Panama weighs whether to reopen one of ‌the world's largest copper mines. The independent audit, released by Panama's environment ministry, gave the mine an overall score of 88%, making it broadly compliant, though short of the top "optimized" rating.

The findings mark an important step for the ‌future of Cobre Panama, a massive mine that was shut in late 2023 after nationwide protests over ‌its environmental impact and the economic benefits flowing to the state. Still, the audit flagged weaknesses in reforestation, habitat restoration and biodiversity protection, and identified future liabilities linked to the tailings facility, water quality, acid drainage, erosion, biodiversity loss and the effectiveness of restoration efforts.

"The ⁠decision (on the ​future of the mine) ⁠will be based on data, evidence and technical rigor," Trade Minister Julio Molto told reporters on Friday. Cobre Panama called the audit an ⁠important step, adding it was confident the report would allow the government to make a "responsible, transparent and informed" decision ​on the mine.

For investors, the audit could strengthen the case for a negotiated restart rather than ⁠a permanent closure. Scotiabank called the results positive in a note to clients, saying they were likely to support a recommendation from Panama's ⁠president ​to fully restart the mine with First Quantum remaining the operator, albeit under renegotiated fiscal terms.

The bank assumes First Quantum will be required to pay a higher tax and royalty burden, with a possible ⁠5% direct ownership stake for Panama. Cobre Panama was one of the country's biggest economic engines before its closure, ⁠accounting for roughly 5% ⁠of GDP, and its shutdown removed a significant source of copper supply from the global market.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026