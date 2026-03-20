Colombian President Gustavo Petro Facing U.S. Criminal Investigation

The New York Times reported on Friday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro is under criminal investigation by at least two U.S. federal prosecutors' offices. The report is based on sources familiar with the ongoing legal proceedings.

The nature of the investigation remains undisclosed, leaving room for speculation about its impact on the Colombian political landscape and international diplomacy. As of now, the details and the allegations against President Petro have not been made public.

Reuters, a globally recognized news organization, stated it could not immediately verify the Times' report, indicating the delicate and possibly confidential nature of the investigation. As more information surfaces, the implications could ripple through international relations and political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)