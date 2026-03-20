Assam CM and Entrepreneur Wife's Wealth Doubles in Five Years

The combined income of Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has witnessed a notable increase, doubling to Rs 35.16 crore in 2026 from Rs 17.27 crore in 2021. The declaration was made by the Chief Minister in his affidavit filed as a BJP candidate for the Jalukbari constituency.

Despite his prominent political position, the Chief Minister reported that he holds only movable assets valued at Rs 2.36 crore, a rise from Rs 1.72 crore in 2021. On the other hand, Riniki, Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment, holds both movable and immovable assets totaling Rs 32.79 crore in 2026, up from Rs 16.19 crore five years prior.

The breakdown of their financials includes significant savings, investments, and properties, primarily held by Riniki, whose assets also encompass land acquired and inherited. This financial growth, backed by various investments and business acumen, marks a considerable increase in their wealth portfolio over half a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)