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AIRCARE Study Probes Air Pollution's Link to Lung Cancer Risk

The AIRCARE study, conducted by AIIMS Delhi, examines air pollution's effects on lung cancer risk in India, particularly focusing on fine particulate matter (PM 2.5). The research aims to combine clinical and molecular data to develop a risk-based screening model and improve public health policy and management strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:02 IST
AIRCARE Study Probes Air Pollution's Link to Lung Cancer Risk
Team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a groundbreaking effort, a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi is leading the AIRCARE study to assess air pollution's impact on lung cancer risk, specifically fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5. The study will explore the potential interaction between air pollution and other lung cancer risk factors, aiming to better understand its effects on non-smoking individuals.

Dr. Abhishek Shankar highlighted that lung cancer cases are rising rapidly among non-smokers. The study involves enrolling 1,615 lung cancer cases alongside 1,615 controls from family members, ensuring similar exposure levels across the Delhi-NCR. This dual cohort and case-control design will track PM 2.5's chronic exposure on lung cancer incidence across various socio-economic groups.

AIIMS officials revealed that the investigators hope to uncover a unique genetic signature specific to the Indian population affected by pollution, potentially linking early genetic changes to later cancer development. The ultimate goal is to create a risk-based screening model tailored to India's population, helping identify at-risk individuals and inform policy and public health strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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