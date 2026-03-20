Global Energy Markets in Turmoil: Geopolitical Strife and Economic Impacts at CERAWeek 2023

Global energy executives convened in Houston for CERAWeek 2023 amid geopolitical unrest unsettling oil markets. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran intensified, triggering soaring global oil prices due to strained infrastructure and shipping disruptions.

Industry specialists predict prolonged elevated prices as Middle Eastern regional stability deteriorates, and strategies for energy security and diversification dominate discussions. The Venezuelan oil industry, under eased U.S. sanctions, presents investment opportunities despite political complexities.

Key attendees include U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and international energy ministers. Technological advancements and resource diversification are at the forefront as nations seek to mitigate reliance on oil imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)