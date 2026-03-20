Energy Shockwaves: Iran's Strike on Qatar's Gas Giant

Qatar is grappling with severe disruptions at QatarEnergy, its leading natural gas company, after an Iranian strike severely damaged vital facilities. The company's CEO, Saad al-Kaabi, who also serves as the country's energy minister, has long cautioned partners, including major U.S. energy firms, about potential regional threats.

During heightened tensions amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, critical energy infrastructures were targeted, particularly impacting QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan, the world's largest LNG complex. The damage could affect LNG supply to Europe and Asia for up to five years, a scenario feared by many governments for its global repercussions.

Kaabi emphasized the widespread economic impacts on the Gulf region, noting delays in QatarEnergy's expansion plans, which were poised to strengthen Qatar's top position in the LNG export market. Amid economic setbacks, the recovery will be contingent on geopolitical stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)