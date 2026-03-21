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U.S. Investigations Involve Colombian President Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is indirectly involved in U.S. investigations regarding narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. Reports indicate his conduct in these matters is being examined, although he is not the primary focus. The inquiries explore potential meetings with traffickers and campaign donations. His denial is noted, as diplomatic tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:42 IST
U.S. Investigations Involve Colombian President Petro
Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is implicated in two U.S. criminal probes regarding narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, anonymous sources revealed to Reuters. Although Petro is not the central figure, his interactions have become pertinent to the investigations managed by U.S. Attorney's offices in New York.

The investigations are also analyzing Petro's potential meetings with drug traffickers and any possible solicitation of campaign funds from these individuals. Petro refuted these claims on X, asserting that his campaign has not accepted funds from such sources.

The investigations are in nascent stages, and charges are uncertain, according to The New York Times. While tensions between the U.S. and Colombia have risen, both leaders made reconciliatory gestures in February, emphasizing collaboration against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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