U.S. Investigations Involve Colombian President Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is implicated in two U.S. criminal probes regarding narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, anonymous sources revealed to Reuters. Although Petro is not the central figure, his interactions have become pertinent to the investigations managed by U.S. Attorney's offices in New York.

The investigations are also analyzing Petro's potential meetings with drug traffickers and any possible solicitation of campaign funds from these individuals. Petro refuted these claims on X, asserting that his campaign has not accepted funds from such sources.

The investigations are in nascent stages, and charges are uncertain, according to The New York Times. While tensions between the U.S. and Colombia have risen, both leaders made reconciliatory gestures in February, emphasizing collaboration against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)