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Trump's Stance: No Ceasefire in U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump emphasized his position against a ceasefire in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, stating that dialogue is possible but not while one side is gaining ground. This statement reflects Trump's aggressive posture and strategic considerations in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:35 IST
Trump's Stance: No Ceasefire in U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict
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  • United States

President Donald Trump on Friday made clear his stance against initiating a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

"Look, we can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire," Trump articulated to reporters, underscoring the importance of maintaining momentum.

His comments highlight the administration's firm approach to foreign policy in the volatile Middle Eastern landscape.

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