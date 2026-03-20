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BJP Criticizes Telangana's 'Disappointing' Budget for 2026

The Telangana BJP lambasted the Congress government's 2026 budget, led by Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, calling it a major disappointment. The BJP claims key promises, such as aid to farmers and unemployed youth, remain unfulfilled, and essential sectors were neglected, raising concerns over governance transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:55 IST
BJP Criticizes Telangana's 'Disappointing' Budget for 2026
BJP leader NV Subhash (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has launched a fierce critique of the state budget for 2026, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Batti Vikramarka. The BJP lambasted the budget as 'the most disappointing' ever, while accusing the Congress government of reneging on numerous key promises.

In a press statement, BJP State Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash denounced the budget as a 'big zero.' He pointed to significant gaps between pre-election pledges and the actual financial allocations, notably highlighting the underfunded 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme aimed at farmers and the ignored financial support for unemployed youth.

The BJP further criticized omissions in the budget, such as lack of provisions for Dearness Allowance for government employees, housing for journalists, and funding for several essential programs. The party slammed these gaps as indicative of electoral rhetoric rather than genuine commitment, demanding a transparent fiscal plan to address Telangana's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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