Tension in Kapilvastu: Clashes Prompt Restrictive Orders

Violence erupted in Kapilvastu, Nepal, as restrictive orders were reinstated following clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities.

The district administration in Kapilvastu re-imposed orders restricting gatherings and demonstrations after tensions escalated between two groups celebrating separate religious festivals over the weekend.

Aimed at restoring peace and order, these measures followed a confrontation where over 20 individuals, including security personnel, were reported injured during the conflict involving baton charges and tear gas.