Tension in Kapilvastu: Clashes Prompt Restrictive Orders
Restrictive orders were re-imposed in Kapilvastu, Nepal, following violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups during festivities. The district's security committee aims to maintain peace. Approximately 20 people were injured, prompting a ban on gatherings and a meeting with stakeholders to restore communal harmony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:32 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Violence erupted in Kapilvastu, Nepal, as restrictive orders were reinstated following clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities.
The district administration in Kapilvastu re-imposed orders restricting gatherings and demonstrations after tensions escalated between two groups celebrating separate religious festivals over the weekend.
Aimed at restoring peace and order, these measures followed a confrontation where over 20 individuals, including security personnel, were reported injured during the conflict involving baton charges and tear gas.
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- Kapilvastu
- Nepal
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- Navaratri
- Eid
- violence
- security
- communal harmony