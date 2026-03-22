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Congress Announces Candidates for Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Amid Controversy

The Congress has announced Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for the Bagalkot and Davangere South bypolls. The decision sparked discord within the party, particularly in Davangere South, where a rebel candidate emerged. Nomination discussions included consideration of family ties and minority representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:36 IST
Congress Announces Candidates for Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Amid Controversy
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The Indian National Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly bypolls, choosing Umesh Meti for Bagalkot and Samarth Mallikarjun for Davangere South. This decision followed extensive deliberations and competition for party tickets. The seats were left vacant due to the deaths of senior MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Tensions emerged, especially in Davangere South, where Samarth Mallikarjun's candidacy prompted backlash, leading Sadiq Pailwan to declare himself as a rebel candidate. Despite this, Deputy CM and State Congress Chief D K Shivakumar expressed unity within the party and committed to supporting the selected candidates.

Party discussions led by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, involved coordination with senior leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Both family allegiance and community representation influenced the candidate selection. The filing deadline for nominations is March 23, with elections set for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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