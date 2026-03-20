Vice President Vance's Strategic Support: US-Hungary Ties and Orban’s Election Challenge

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Hungary this April, as announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. This visit comes in the run-up to what analysts predict will be a challenging election for Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to sources familiar with the planning, Vance's visit aims to bolster support for Orban, as recent polls indicate a close race with center-right competitor Peter Magyar ahead of the April 12 election. The visit follows U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's February trip to Budapest, reinforcing American backing for Orban amidst Hungary's economic difficulties and energy price challenges.

Orban, closely aligned with former U.S. President Donald Trump, maintains contentious relations with the EU, particularly over Ukraine, choosing to keep diplomatic ties with Moscow. Trump recently endorsed Orban, drawing parallels between their shared policies on immigration and Christian conservatism.

(With inputs from agencies.)