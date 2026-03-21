Healthcare Headlines: Sales Talks, Drug Deals, Vaccine Responses, and More

On Friday, Spire Healthcare announced the continuation of sale discussions despite private equity firms Bridgepoint and Triton withdrawing. Spire remains in dialogue with other parties, emphasizing no certainty regarding any offers or terms.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is set to acquire the Breathe Right brand in a deal valued at $1.05 billion. The acquisition, aligned with tax benefits, brings U.S. health products maker closer to expanding its consumer health portfolio.

The UK Health Security Agency announced on Friday laboratory findings that confirm the vaccine being offered against a meningitis outbreak is effective. The outbreak has tragically claimed two lives, and ongoing monitoring is urged.

(With inputs from agencies.)