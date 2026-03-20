Wall Street Stumbles Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Dilemmas

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, reaching multi-month lows, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East exacerbated energy market disruptions and raised questions about the Federal Reserve's next move.

Reports suggest the U.S. government plans to escalate military involvement in the region, compelling investors to reassess monetary policy. Fed Governor Christopher Waller hinted at dissent favoring a rate cut due to unexpected job losses, amplified by the potential inflationary effects of an oil shock.

Although economists predict at least one rate cut by year-end, market confidence is shaky. As bond markets react globally, Wall Street's volatility index surged, and major stock indexes saw their fourth week of consecutive losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)