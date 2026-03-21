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Wall Street Weighed Down by Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

Wall Street ended sharply lower due to losses in major companies like Nvidia and Microsoft amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, which has raised fears of inflation and higher interest rates. With the conflict's continuance, U.S. financial markets are facing ongoing stress and volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:34 IST
Wall Street Weighed Down by Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears
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Wall Street faced significant decline on Friday, influenced by losses in heavyweights Nvidia and Microsoft, as the conflict between U.S., Israel, and Iran entered its fourth week. This geopolitical instability amplifies fears of inflation and potential interest rate hikes.

The escalation saw the U.S. deploying additional military might in the Middle East, while Iran's leadership praised national solidarity. Analysts observe that the market is adjusting to the reality of a prolonged conflict, which continues to exert downward pressure on stock prices.

Amidst this turmoil, major indices such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones recorded substantial losses, with a notable 'triple witching' event intensifying market volatility. Concerns mount as key indexes fall below their 200-day moving averages, reflecting sustained bearish sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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