Ethical Storm at HDFC Bank: Chairman Resigns and Employees Fired

In a sudden development, the chairman of HDFC Bank, Atanu Chakraborty, has resigned, invoking ethical concerns. His departure comes amid allegations against the bank involving the mis-selling of Credit Suisse AT-1 bonds by three employees, who were subsequently terminated.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority had already barred HDFC from onboarding new clients in September at its DIFC branch due to these allegations. The bank stated that it conducted a thorough investigation into onboarding discrepancies and initiated appropriate corrective measures, reaffirming its commitment to compliance and governance.

Chakraborty, a former Indian bureaucrat, was appointed chairman during a critical merger phase with HDFC Limited, which concluded in July 2023. His early resignation has cast light on potentially pervasive ethical issues within one of India's top financial institutions.