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Dialogue Over Dissonance: VP Advocates Linguistic Unity

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan emphasized dialogue for global peace and linguistic diversity at the Indian Youth Parliament. Advocating for speaking in one's mother tongue, he praised government efforts to translate the constitution into various languages, fostering cultural harmony and constructive debates for India's development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:20 IST
Dialogue Over Dissonance: VP Advocates Linguistic Unity
Dialogue
  • Country:
  • India

In a world riddled with conflict, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan stressed the significance of dialogue as a solution to global tensions. Speaking at the 29th national session of the Indian Youth Parliament in Reshimbagh, he highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural harmony in achieving a developed India by 2047.

The Vice President advocated for the use of mother tongues as a reflection of one's originality rather than regionalism. Radhakrishnan commended efforts by the Indian government to protect linguistic diversity, notably by translating the Constitution into languages like Dogri and Santhali.

He also praised the constructive debates during Parliament's Budget Session, underscoring the role of purposeful dialogue in realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. Radhakrishnan urged youth parliament participants to embrace the values needed for building a vibrant and robust nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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