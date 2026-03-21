Fugitive Murder Accused Finally Captured After Three Years on the Run

Atonu Halder, a 23-year-old murder suspect who had a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head, was finally apprehended in Gujarat, authorities reported Saturday. This arrest concludes a three-year manhunt for the alleged criminal.

Known to have participated in a violent attack in September 2023 with several others, Halder had been on the run since a fatal assault near a residence in southwest Delhi. The victim succumbed to injuries despite receiving medical care. While accomplices were caught, Halder evaded capture until now.

Police disclosed that Halder confessed to the crime upon being taken into custody. He had relocated from Mumbai to Prayagraj and finally to Gujarat, where he was caught while employed as a store helper in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)