Maldives Speedboat Tragedy: Search Continues for Missing Nationals

A speedboat accident off the coast of Felidhoo island in the Maldives has resulted in minor injuries to Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania and the disappearance of two Indian nationals, according to local media.

The incident occurred early Friday when a speedboat carrying seven people overturned near Vaavu atoll. The passengers included two women—one British and one Russian—and five Indian men, as reported by news outlets.

Gautam Hari Singhania, aged 60, who was among the tourists, was treated and released from the hospital due to minor injuries sustained during the accident. Meanwhile, search operations are ongoing to locate the missing Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)