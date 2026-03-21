Fox ESS Shines in 2026 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators Selection

Fox ESS, a leader in renewable energy solutions, has been named among the pioneering innovators in the 2026 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development Selection. This prestigious recognition was presented in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan, highlighting the company's industry leadership and market impact.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Shanghai, Lyren Liu, Chief Commercial Officer of Fox ESS, acknowledged the accolade presented by Forbes China's Michael Guo. The company was praised for its technical expertise and practical energy solutions, which have bolstered its global presence.

Fox ESS's relentless innovation is evident in its product portfolio, which includes PV, energy storage, EV chargers, and heat pumps. With noteworthy achievements across multiple markets and a strong localization strategy, Fox ESS is accelerating its expansion while maintaining high-quality standards and customer-focused service.