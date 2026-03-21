Espionage Unveiled: Iranian and Romanian Charged at Scottish Nuclear Submarine Base

An Iranian man and a Romanian woman have been charged with attempting to breach security at Britain's crucial nuclear submarine base in Scotland, Police Scotland announced on Saturday. This base is home to the UK's nuclear-armed submarine fleet and attack submarines, highlighting the severity of their alleged infiltration.

The arrests, made on Thursday, come during a tense global climate, three weeks into the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Although the UK has not participated in military actions against Iran, British forces have engaged Iranian drones and missiles in the Gulf region.

The suspects, a 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old Romanian woman, are slated to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court this coming March 23. Media outlets have labeled them as potential Iranian spies, underscoring the international intrigue surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)