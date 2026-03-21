Tragic Lightning Strikes: Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy struck as two individuals perished in separate lightning-related incidents across Barabanki and Jhansi districts in Uttar Pradesh, according to local authorities on Saturday.

Mustaq, 42, from Mahmoodabad, unfortunately succumbed after coming into contact with a live high-tension wire in Barabanki's Safdarganj area. The wire fell following a thunderstorm-induced snap from a nearby electricity pole. Local police reported that Mustaq inadvertently stepped on the wire during a frantic escape attempt from a shop when the incident occurred.

In Jhansi's Babina area, 37-year-old car driver Vinay Sahu was tragically killed after a lightning-induced explosion at a factory on Friday night. The explosion at Indo Gulf Industrial Limited led to severe injuries for Sahu, ultimately resulting in his death. A subsequent fire caused further damage, and the incident is under investigation by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)