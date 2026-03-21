Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes: Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh

Two individuals died in lightning-related incidents in Barabanki and Jhansi districts of Uttar Pradesh. A high-tension wire fell during a thunderstorm killing Mustaq, while a factory explosion caused by lightning led to the death of driver Vinay Sahu. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:52 IST
Tragic Lightning Strikes: Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck as two individuals perished in separate lightning-related incidents across Barabanki and Jhansi districts in Uttar Pradesh, according to local authorities on Saturday.

Mustaq, 42, from Mahmoodabad, unfortunately succumbed after coming into contact with a live high-tension wire in Barabanki's Safdarganj area. The wire fell following a thunderstorm-induced snap from a nearby electricity pole. Local police reported that Mustaq inadvertently stepped on the wire during a frantic escape attempt from a shop when the incident occurred.

In Jhansi's Babina area, 37-year-old car driver Vinay Sahu was tragically killed after a lightning-induced explosion at a factory on Friday night. The explosion at Indo Gulf Industrial Limited led to severe injuries for Sahu, ultimately resulting in his death. A subsequent fire caused further damage, and the incident is under investigation by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026