Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Factory Fire in Daejeon
A devastating fire at a car parts factory in Daejeon, South Korea, resulted in 14 deaths and 25 serious injuries. The factory, owned by Anjun Industrial, supplies Hyundai and Kia. CEO Sohn Ju-hwan promised full cooperation with authorities to investigate and prevent future incidents.
A catastrophic blaze erupted at a car parts factory in Daejeon, South Korea, on Friday, claiming 14 lives and seriously injuring 25 others, according to local fire authorities.
The conflagration ignited around midday and was contained by late evening, reports the safety ministry. Anjun Industrial, the factory's owner and supplier for automotive giants Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, expressed condolences and vowed a thorough investigation.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered the deployment of all available resources to tackle the disaster, emphasizing life-saving efforts. Authorities discovered the victims across different factory floors, underscoring the fire's devastating impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Daejeon
- South Korea
- factory
- Anjun Industrial
- Hyundai
- Kia
- casualties
- investigation
- safety
ALSO READ
Iran's Call for Peace: Pezeshkian's Plea for Regional Stability
Modi and Pezeshkian: A Stride Towards West Asian Peace
In talks with Iran President Pezeshkian, PM Modi expresses hope that the festive season brings peace, stability, prosperity to West Asia.
Modi and Pezeshkian: Strengthening Middle Eastern Ties
Hyundai Halts Palisade Sales Over Seat Safety Concerns