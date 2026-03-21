Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Factory Fire in Daejeon

A catastrophic blaze erupted at a car parts factory in Daejeon, South Korea, on Friday, claiming 14 lives and seriously injuring 25 others, according to local fire authorities.

The conflagration ignited around midday and was contained by late evening, reports the safety ministry. Anjun Industrial, the factory's owner and supplier for automotive giants Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, expressed condolences and vowed a thorough investigation.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered the deployment of all available resources to tackle the disaster, emphasizing life-saving efforts. Authorities discovered the victims across different factory floors, underscoring the fire's devastating impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)