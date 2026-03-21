Growing Tradition: Delhi's Themed Forests Infuse Culture with Ecology

In a move to enhance Delhi's green canopy while celebrating cultural heritage, the government has unveiled plans for themed forests, dubbed 'special vans'. These projects aim to merge ecology with tradition, showcasing diverse cultural elements.

Spanning over two acres in various regions of the Central and South Ridge, the plantations will incorporate themes like zodiac signs, ancient traditions, and sacred groves. This initiative seeks to provide educational experiences linked to cultural themes in an engaging manner.

The development includes Ritu Van, focusing on seasonal changes, Nakshatra Van linked with stars, and Rashi Van based on zodiac signs. Additional plans feature Thirthankar Van, honoring spiritual leaders, as well as Bel Van and Panchvati Van, emphasizing religious and ecological significance in Hindu tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)