Left Menu

Growing Tradition: Delhi's Themed Forests Infuse Culture with Ecology

Delhi is set to enhance its green cover with themed forests like Ritu Van and Panchvati Van, blending ecological and cultural traditions. These projects, located in select areas of the Central and South Ridge, aim to educate visitors on cultural themes while promoting ecological awareness and engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:58 IST
Growing Tradition: Delhi's Themed Forests Infuse Culture with Ecology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance Delhi's green canopy while celebrating cultural heritage, the government has unveiled plans for themed forests, dubbed 'special vans'. These projects aim to merge ecology with tradition, showcasing diverse cultural elements.

Spanning over two acres in various regions of the Central and South Ridge, the plantations will incorporate themes like zodiac signs, ancient traditions, and sacred groves. This initiative seeks to provide educational experiences linked to cultural themes in an engaging manner.

The development includes Ritu Van, focusing on seasonal changes, Nakshatra Van linked with stars, and Rashi Van based on zodiac signs. Additional plans feature Thirthankar Van, honoring spiritual leaders, as well as Bel Van and Panchvati Van, emphasizing religious and ecological significance in Hindu tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026