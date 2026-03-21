Punjab Minister Resigns Amid Suicide Allegations

Amid intense allegations and political pressure, Punjab's Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has resigned from his position in the state cabinet. This decision followed claims regarding his involvement in the tragic suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

The controversy erupted when a video surfaced online, showing Randhawa accusing Bhullar of harassment and alleged pressure over a warehouse tender issue. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed the need for an impartial investigation and insisted on the minister's resignation to ensure transparency and lack of influence in the probe.

Opposition parties, including Congress and the BJP, are demanding swift action and a thorough investigation into the matter, with some leaders calling for Bhullar's immediate arrest. Bhullar has denied the allegations, labeling them baseless, while the political drama unfolds with calls for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)