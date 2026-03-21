Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP: A Battle for Democratic Rights in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a fierce criticism of the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of attempting to undermine democratic rights through the voter roll revision. She spoke at Kolkata's Red Road after Eid prayers, emphasizing the upcoming assembly elections as crucial for protecting democracy and social harmony in Bengal.

Banerjee's comments came amid a political clash over the Election Commission's voter roll exercise, which has seen allegations from the ruling TMC of voter suppression in minority areas. She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of promoting a divisive narrative and described him as the 'biggest infiltrator'.

The Eid congregation, a significant political platform preceding the elections, saw Banerjee reaffirm her commitment to defending Bengal's diverse community life and ensuring voter rights. Her remarks add fuel to the already heated contest between the TMC and the BJP over themes of citizenship, infiltration, and electoral integrity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)