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Himachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A New Path Amid Fiscal Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Congress lauds the 2026-27 budget for its focus on rural development and inclusivity despite financial hurdles. The budget stresses agriculture, basic amenities, and job creation, showing a balanced approach amidst fiscal challenges and the absence of Revenue Deficit Grant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:46 IST
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A New Path Amid Fiscal Challenges
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Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Vinay Kumar hailed the 2026-27 state budget as a pioneering effort that prioritizes rural development and inclusivity.

In the face of financial challenges, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has shown determination to enhance growth in agriculture, horticulture, education, healthcare, and employment.

AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore praised the budget's balance, particularly with the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant, and commended the salary deferment for politicians and bureaucrats as a gesture of solidarity with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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