Himachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A New Path Amid Fiscal Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Vinay Kumar hailed the 2026-27 state budget as a pioneering effort that prioritizes rural development and inclusivity.

In the face of financial challenges, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has shown determination to enhance growth in agriculture, horticulture, education, healthcare, and employment.

AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore praised the budget's balance, particularly with the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant, and commended the salary deferment for politicians and bureaucrats as a gesture of solidarity with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)