Libya Secures Damaged Russian Tanker

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the contracting of a global specialist to address a situation involving a damaged Russian tanker carrying liquefied gas. The vessel is reportedly drifting towards Libya's coast.

The NOC confirmed that after careful coordination with local authorities, the tanker would be towed safely to a Libyan port. This step aims to avert any potential crises upon the tanker's arrival.

Furthermore, the NOC reassured that Libya's oil facilities remain unaffected by pollution threats, and any environmental concerns are being effectively managed.

(With inputs from agencies.)