President Murmu to Honor Shivakumara Swamiji: A Legacy Remembered

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on April 1 for the 119th birth anniversary celebrations of Shivakumara Swamiji, as announced by Union Minister V Somanna.

Shivakumara Swamiji, who was the revered pontiff of Siddaganga Math, passed away at the age of 111 on January 21, 2019. President Murmu will arrive in Bengaluru on March 31 and proceed to Tumakuru the following morning.

The President's schedule includes a visit to Swamiji's Samadhi, interactions with 10,000 students, and participation in the main anniversary event at the Math, with several dignitaries in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)