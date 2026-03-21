Trump's Federal Immigration Agent Deployment Threat
President Donald Trump threatened to send federal immigration agents to U.S. airports if Democrats don't agree to fund airport safety. Trump indicated this measure would enhance security unprecedentedly. The move aims to pressure congressional Democrats to secure the needed funding for airport operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on Saturday, pledging to deploy federal immigration agents to American airports should congressional Democrats fail to grant funding for airport safety.
In a social media post, Trump stated, "I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before."
This statement marks an attempt by Trump to apply political pressure on congressional Democrats to secure necessary airport funding.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- immigration
- airports
- ICE
- Democrats
- safety
- funding
- federal agents
- security
- threat
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