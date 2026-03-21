Left Menu

Trump's Federal Immigration Agent Deployment Threat

President Donald Trump threatened to send federal immigration agents to U.S. airports if Democrats don't agree to fund airport safety. Trump indicated this measure would enhance security unprecedentedly. The move aims to pressure congressional Democrats to secure the needed funding for airport operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:11 IST
Trump's Federal Immigration Agent Deployment Threat
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on Saturday, pledging to deploy federal immigration agents to American airports should congressional Democrats fail to grant funding for airport safety.

In a social media post, Trump stated, "I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before."

This statement marks an attempt by Trump to apply political pressure on congressional Democrats to secure necessary airport funding.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026