Cuba initiated efforts early Sunday to restore power after its national grid collapsed for the second time in a week. This breakdown is linked to a U.S. oil blockade impacting the island's already struggling energy infrastructure.

The grid failed Saturday evening after a major power plant in Nuevitas went offline, affecting around 10 million people. In response, the energy ministry created microsystems to ensure power for essential services such as hospitals and food distribution.

This marks the third significant outage this month, with the grid's unreliability highlighting tensions stemming from U.S. policy. The blockade is a result of measures taken post-2019 against Venezuelan oil exports, further stressing Cuba's outdated power grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)