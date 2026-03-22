Tragic Collision in Sambhal: Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives
A devastating collision occurred in Sambhal district, resulting in three deaths and nine injuries after a car and tempo collided. Victims have been identified and rushed to a hospital, with three succumbing to their injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Sambhal district led to the loss of three lives and left nine others injured. The incident took place near Udharanpur village on Sunday evening when a car collided head-on with a passenger tempo.
Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar revealed that two car occupants and several tempo passengers were caught in the wreck. Emergency teams arrived promptly at the scene to transfer victims to nearby medical facilities. Sadly, three succumbed to their injuries in hospital, while others were moved to advanced care facilities for further treatment.
The victims have been identified as Rajesh (24), Rajni (14), and Kishori Lal (40). Authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the accident's cause, with post-mortem examinations underway for those who lost their lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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