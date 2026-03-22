A Call for Regional Representation: Gurugram's Bid for CM

In a recent public gathering, Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh made a compelling appeal to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, urging him to contest the upcoming elections from Gurugram. Singh argues that this move would fulfill the Ahirwal region's desire to have the Chief Minister hail from their area.

The Ahirwal region, which encompasses Gurugram, Rewari, and Mahendragarh, has seen substantial development under the BJP governments since 2014 with new universities, medical colleges, and infrastructure projects. However, Singh highlighted the unresolved aspiration of having a local CM.

Responding to the suggestion, Chief Minister Saini reiterated that his responsibilities extend beyond a single region, as he represents the entire state of Haryana. Despite the regional aspirations, Saini emphasized his commitment to the advancement of the entire state.

(With inputs from agencies.)