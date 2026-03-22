Gurugram's Quest for a Chief Minister: A Call to Fulfill Ahirwal's Wishes

Haryana's minister Rao Narbir Singh publicly urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest the forthcoming elections from Gurugram, an action aimed at realizing the Ahirwal region's aspiration for local representation in state leadership.

During his address, Singh emphasized the substantial advancements the Ahirwal area has experienced since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. He recounted the establishment of universities, medical colleges, an AIIMS, and infrastructure developments such as elevated roads and logistics hubs. However, he noted that a longstanding wish remained unfulfilled.

Chief Minister Saini responded by underscoring his role as a statewide leader, representing all of Haryana rather than a single region. He reaffirmed his commitment to equitable development across the state. The context includes an upcoming Haryana Assembly election set for October 2024, adding urgency to the discussion of regional representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)