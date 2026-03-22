Merz's CDU Poised for Victory in Rhineland-Palatinate Election

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) have surged ahead of their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, projections revealed during the Rhineland-Palatinate elections. The ARD broadcaster's forecast placed the CDU at 30.5%, surpassing the SPD's 27%, suggesting a possible win for Merz.

Following a narrow defeat in Baden-Wuerttemberg, victory in Rhineland-Palatinate would be a respite for Merz as he navigates supporting Ukraine and addressing the energy crisis worsened by the Iran conflict. The results would mark a blow to the SPD, already recovering from a poor performance with a mere 5.5% in Baden-Wuerttemberg.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) remains the country's second-strongest party, projected to secure 20%. As state election outcomes unfold, a potential CDU-SPD coalition might emerge, with CDU's Gordon Schnieder potentially replacing SPD's Alexander Schweitzer. This election is the second of five in the year, impacting races in Berlin and other eastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)