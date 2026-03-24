Revamped Food Assistance Plan for Rohingya Refugees
The United Nations food agency has updated its program for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to ensure food security despite funding challenges. The World Food Programme is introducing a needs-based approach, categorizing households by food insecurity level and providing financial aid accordingly, aiming for equitable distribution.
The United Nations food agency is implementing a revamped programme for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Set to begin in April, the initiative aims to ensure a minimum threshold of food security across households, according to a spokesperson on Tuesday.
With funding pressures mounting in the ninth year of crisis, the World Food Programme is adopting a tiered, needs-based approach. This strategy will meet minimum food necessities and offer more support to those facing the greatest challenges, rather than reducing overall aid.
Households will be allocated monthly food assistance based on food insecurity levels determined by a 2025 survey. This differentiated rationing aligns with global best practices for protracted crises, ensuring equitable distribution among 1.2 million people, including recent arrivals since 2024, the WFP stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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