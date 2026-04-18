Deadliest Year on Record: Nearly 900 Rohingya Feared Dead or Missing at Sea as Crisis Deepens

The Rohingya refugee crisis has reached a grim new milestone, with nearly 900 people reported dead or missing in 2025 during perilous sea journeys across the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The figure marks the deadliest year on record for maritime movements in South and South-East Asia.

More than 6,500 Rohingya attempted dangerous crossings last year, with an estimated one in seven either perishing or going missing—making it the highest mortality rate globally among major refugee sea routes.

Women and Children Increasingly at Risk

The crisis is becoming increasingly severe for vulnerable groups. In recent years, women and children have made up over half of those attempting these journeys—a trend that has continued into 2026.

Between January and 13 April this year alone, more than 2,800 Rohingya have already embarked on risky sea crossings, signaling that desperation remains acute despite the known dangers.

Latest Tragedy Highlights Growing Risks

The scale of the crisis was underscored by a recent maritime disaster in the Andaman Sea. An overcrowded vessel that departed Bangladesh on 26 March reportedly capsized in rough conditions, leaving an estimated 250 people missing.

Only nine survivors were rescued on 9 April near the Andaman Islands.

UNHCR has since been providing emergency support to survivors, including counselling and referrals for medical and psychosocial care, while coordinating with local authorities.

Desperation Driving Dangerous Journeys

Despite the life-threatening risks—including drowning, trafficking, and exploitation—thousands of Rohingya continue to flee by sea. Boats, often overcrowded and unseaworthy, typically depart from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, or from Myanmar’s Rakhine State, heading towards Indonesia or Malaysia.

Experts point to a combination of “push factors” driving this dangerous movement:

Ongoing violence and persecution in Myanmar

Lack of citizenship rights and legal status

Deteriorating conditions in refugee camps

Limited access to education, jobs, and basic services

While many Rohingya express a desire to return to Myanmar, conditions for safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation remain absent.

Funding Shortfalls Worsening the Crisis

Humanitarian conditions in Bangladesh—home to approximately 1.2 million Rohingya—have worsened significantly due to funding gaps. The 2025 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya crisis was only 53% funded, forcing aid agencies to scale back critical services.

This has led to:

Reduced food assistance and healthcare access

Increased insecurity within camps

Fewer education and livelihood opportunities

Aid officials warn that these conditions are pushing more refugees to risk dangerous onward journeys.

Call for Urgent International Action

UNHCR has issued an urgent appeal for coordinated international action to prevent further loss of life.

The agency is calling on governments to:

Address the root causes of displacement in Myanmar

Expand safe and legal pathways for refugees

Strengthen regional cooperation on search and rescue operations

Combat human trafficking and smuggling networks

More than 1.3 million Rohingya refugees and asylum-seekers remain displaced across the region, making it one of the world’s most protracted and underfunded humanitarian crises.

A Crisis of Protection and Responsibility

As maritime deaths rise and humanitarian conditions deteriorate, the Rohingya situation is increasingly being described as a crisis not only of displacement, but of protection and global responsibility.

Without urgent intervention, humanitarian agencies warn, the deadly trend seen in 2025 could continue—or worsen—in the years ahead.