Left Menu

BNP Paribas Acquires Significant Stake in Adani Green Energy

BNP Paribas, a French multinational company, has purchased 6.9 lakh shares of Adani Green Energy from Morgan Stanley, amounting to nearly Rs 56 crore. This acquisition was conducted through open market transactions, resulting in a slight rise in Adani Green Energy's share price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:03 IST
BNP Paribas Acquires Significant Stake in Adani Green Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable transaction in the energy sector, French multinational BNP Paribas acquired a substantial stake in Adani Green Energy on Tuesday. The purchase involved 6.9 lakh shares, reportedly acquired from US-based Morgan Stanley, for nearly Rs 56 crore.

According to block deal data provided by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares were acquired by BNP Paribas through its affiliate, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, at an average price of Rs 808.3 each. Simultaneously, Morgan Stanley's Asian subsidiary, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, divested the exact count of shares at the mentioned price.

This corporate maneuver saw shares of Adani Green Energy increase by 2.76%, closing at Rs 839.30 apiece on the BSE, reflecting market confidence in the company's trajectory amid strategic investments from international players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026